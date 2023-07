New Suit - Patent

Cisco Systems, a global provider of IT networking and cybersecurity services, was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Thursday in Texas Western District Court. The court action was filed by Ramey LLP on behalf of SLS Manager Technologies. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00517, SLS Manager Technologies LLC v. Cisco Systems, Inc.

Technology

July 20, 2023, 6:49 PM

SLS Manager Technologies LLC

Ramey LLP

Cisco Systems, Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims