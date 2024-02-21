Slower Collections Test Boundaries of Attorney-Client Relati...

News From Law.com

If there's one quality law firms tout above all others, it's dedication to clients. During a time of financial hardship, this dedication can apply to flexibility around client payments. Yet, there's financial risk in dedicating significant resources to a matter without the guarantee of compensation, as lawyers at New York-based litigation firm Kasowitz Benson & Torres will tell you. In New York Supreme Court, Kasowitz has sued clients for more than $4.5 million in allegedly unpaid fees since the beginning of 2023, according to Law.com's review of court records. In an Oct. 14 demand letter to the guarantor of a client the firm had represented in civil and criminal cases brought by state agencies, an exasperated Marc Kasowitz, co-founder and partner of Kasowitz, made clear the opportunity cost of representing a client who fails to sufficiently meet payment obligations.

February 21, 2024, 11:39 AM

