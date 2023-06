News From Law.com

A bill quietly made its way through the Texas Legislature this year that protects Texas doctors and pharmacists from liability if they treat women experiencing two different kinds of pregnancy complications. In a state where abortion continues to be illegal under most circumstances, supporters said it will provide much-needed clarity to medical practitioners who fear legal repercussions for treating common obstetric complications.

June 16, 2023, 11:46 AM

