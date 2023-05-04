Slow-Moving Courts: Years Into the Pandemic, Speedy Trial Re...

News From Law.com

Several years after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down courthouses across Georgia in 2020, a handful of Georgia judges are continuing to toll statutory speedy trial requirements. Greenlit by the Supreme Court of Georgia in March 2020, five judicial circuits have leveraged the tolling extensions 15 times since 2022. Last year, the Atlanta, Clayton, Cordele, Dougherty and Northern judicial circuits extended orders granting relief from statutory speedy trial requirements, but one circuit in particular continues to account for more than half the extensions post-pandemic.

May 04, 2023, 2:54 PM

