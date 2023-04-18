Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wilson Elser on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against power tool manufacturer Techtronic Industries North America, Emerson Electric subsidiary Ridge Tool Co., Home Depot and other defendants to New York Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Harding Mazzotti LLP on behalf of David R. Slover, claims that a defective angle grinder tool manufactured and distributed by the defendants injured Slover. The case is 1:23-cv-00479, Slover v. One World Technologies, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 18, 2023, 6:08 PM

Plaintiffs

David R. Slover

Plaintiffs

Martin, Harding & Mazzotti LLP

defendants

Emerson Electric Co.

Home Depot U.S.A., Inc.

One World Technologies, Inc.

Ridge Tool Company

Ridgid, Inc.

Techtronic Industries North America, Inc.

Tti Consumer Power Tools, Inc.

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims