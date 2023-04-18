Attorneys at Wilson Elser on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against power tool manufacturer Techtronic Industries North America, Emerson Electric subsidiary Ridge Tool Co., Home Depot and other defendants to New York Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Harding Mazzotti LLP on behalf of David R. Slover, claims that a defective angle grinder tool manufactured and distributed by the defendants injured Slover. The case is 1:23-cv-00479, Slover v. One World Technologies, Inc. et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
April 18, 2023, 6:08 PM