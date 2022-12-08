New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

Pesticide manufacturers Syngenta Inc. and Corteva Agriscience were hit with an antitrust class action Thursday in North Carolina Middle District Court. The suit, filed by Bell Davis & Pitt, is part of a wave of cases alleging that the defendants unfairly impede competition through loyalty programs that incentivize distributors to stop selling cheaper generic products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01059, Slovak v. Syngenta Crop Protection AG et al.

Agriculture

December 08, 2022, 5:57 PM