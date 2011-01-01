New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Kia Motors and parent company Hyundai Motor were hit with a class action on Thursday in Ohio Northern District Court on behalf of Kia and Hyundai owners who claim their vehicles contain a defect that makes them easy to steal. The complaint, filed by Payne Law and the Harrington Firm, is part of a wave of cases alleging that 2011-2021 Kia and Hyundai models lack engine immobilizers, a security device that makes it more difficult to start a vehicle without a key. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01432, Slovak et al. v. Kia America Inc. et al.