New Suit

United Natural Foods, an organic and specialty food distributor, and other defendants were sued Wednesday in Vermont District Court for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The court case was brought by Sabbeth Law and the Martin Delaney & Ricci Law Group on behalf of Katherine Slocum and Matthew Slocum. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00010, Slocum et al v. Unfi Transport, LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 11, 2023, 11:53 AM