New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Anker Technology and Fantasia Trading were hit with a biometric privacy class action on Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, alleges that the defendants' 'eufy' security cameras upload videos and facial recognition data to a cloud server in violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. The complaint further alleges that live footage is unencrypted and can be viewed over the web without any authentication. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07174, Sloan v. Anker Technology Corp. et al.

Illinois

December 20, 2022, 8:01 PM