New Suit

Geico, an auto insurance company, was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Monday in Mississippi Northern District Court. The lawsuit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was brought by the Heilman Law Group on behalf of Pennie Sloan and William Sloan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00028, Sloan et al v. Government Employees Insurance Company.