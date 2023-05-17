New Suit - Patent

Burr & Forman filed a lawsuit alleging patent infringement and false advertising Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of Slingshot Environmental, Asphalt365 and other plaintiffs. The complaint takes aim at Sound Strategic Solutions and other defendants for allegedly using a possible merger as a pretense for misappropriating the plaintiffs' patented process for extracting brown grease from waste grease. The defendants are also accused of presenting the patented system as their own to a third party investment firm with intent to sell. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00915, Slingshot Environmental LLC et al v. Freeman et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 17, 2023, 6:55 PM

Asphalt365 Incorporated

Freeman5 LLC

Matthew Blake Freeman

Mimi Freeman

Slingshot Environmental LLC

Burr & Forman

Abe N Freeman

Anne E Ludgate

Roc Strategies, Inc.

Sound Strategic Solutions, LLC

Troy T. Ludgate

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims