Burr & Forman filed a lawsuit alleging patent infringement and false advertising Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of Slingshot Environmental, Asphalt365 and other plaintiffs. The complaint takes aim at Sound Strategic Solutions and other defendants for allegedly using a possible merger as a pretense for misappropriating the plaintiffs' patented process for extracting brown grease from waste grease. The defendants are also accused of presenting the patented system as their own to a third party investment firm with intent to sell. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00915, Slingshot Environmental LLC et al v. Freeman et al.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
May 17, 2023, 6:55 PM