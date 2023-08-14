Slideshow: Theyre Big on Social Media. Are You Following The...

News From Law.com

From educational tips to entertaining analyses, an increasing number of lawyers are leveraging their legal acumen to generate short, easily digestible videos on social media. In addition to capturing the attention of the general public, the niche legal content has helped many attorneys cast a wider net of prospective clients.This interactive Law.com slideshow features some of the most followed attorney-influencers who've helped fuel new legal ventures with support derived from their viral presence on social media. The highlight reel also includes several law firms that have accumulated tens of thousands of followers by embracing and maintaining an engaging presence on social media platforms.

