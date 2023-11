News From Law.com

At a gala honoring newly elected members of the bench, New York Court of Appeals Chief Judge Rowan Wilson spoke about a more holistic approach to justice. Wilson also said the location for the event—the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian in lower Manhattan—was an appropriate venue to highlight how different communities think about justice.

November 21, 2023, 4:23 PM

