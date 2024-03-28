Kristopher L. Reed, James Y.C. Sze and Kevin M. Bell of Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton have stepped in to represent Sports Inovation Corp. in a pending patent and copyright infringement lawsuit. The complaint, which asserts a single patent, was filed Dec. 20 in California Southern District Court by Small Law and Wood, Herron & Evans on behalf of Slick Slide. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Linda Lopez, is 3:23-cv-02319, Slick Slide LLC v. Sports Inovation Corp.
Technology
March 28, 2024, 10:05 AM