New Suit - Copyright

Slick Slide, a maker of recreational attractions, filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Marshall, Gerstein & Borun and Wood, Herron & Evans, targets Adventure Attraction Associates for allegedly misappropriating design information concerning the plaintiff’s Launch Slide. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-06406, Slick Slide LLC v. Adventure Attraction Associates, Inc.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

November 16, 2022, 1:40 PM