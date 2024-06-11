Slew of Litigation Hurdles Ahead in Case of Alleged Pro Spor...

News From Law.com

Attorneys observing litigation—against the Jacksonville Jaguars and kicker Brandon McManus who were sued in Florida Circuit Court over claims related to alleged sexual assault on an airplane—say the lawyers involved face multiple challenges. The lawsuit was filed by Texas-based The Buzbee Law Firm in Duval County on behalf of two anonymous flight attendants who accuse McManus of allegedly non-consensually "grinding" on them during a team flight from Jacksonville to London, according to the complaint.

June 11, 2024, 2:58 PM

