Large law firms have been on a partner hiring spree in California. Nearly a dozen Am Law 200 firms announced lateral additions in the past week across California, with the majority of attorneys based in Los Angeles and Orange County. In particular, several Am Law 50 law firms founded outside California, from Sullivan & Cromwell and Winston & Strawn to McDermott Will & Emery and Mayer Brown, invested in lateral hires in the state in the last week.

May 16, 2024, 5:52 PM

