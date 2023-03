New Suit - Trademark

Sleep Number sued the licensee of Comfort.com on Thursday in Arizona District Court over trademark claims. The court action, brought by Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders, contends an unknown party stole Sleep Number's domain name on Feb. 28. and attempted to auction it for $495,000. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00377, Sleep Number Corporation v. Unknown Party.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 03, 2023, 1:59 PM