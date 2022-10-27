Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo member Andrew D. Skale has entered an appearance for organic baby food producer Aussie Bubs Inc. and Bubs IP Pty Ltd. in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Sept. 9 in California Southern District Court by Mortenson Taggart Adams on behalf of dietary and nutritional supplement manufacturer Slayer Forever d/b/a Bubs Naturals, pursues claims against the defendants for the ongoing use of the 'Bubs' and 'Bubs Naturals' mark. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cynthia Bashant, is 3:22-cv-01385, Slayer Forever LLC v. Aussie Bubs, Inc. et al.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
October 27, 2022, 10:43 AM