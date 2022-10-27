Who Got The Work

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo member Andrew D. Skale has entered an appearance for organic baby food producer Aussie Bubs Inc. and Bubs IP Pty Ltd. in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Sept. 9 in California Southern District Court by Mortenson Taggart Adams on behalf of dietary and nutritional supplement manufacturer Slayer Forever d/b/a Bubs Naturals, pursues claims against the defendants for the ongoing use of the 'Bubs' and 'Bubs Naturals' mark. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cynthia Bashant, is 3:22-cv-01385, Slayer Forever LLC v. Aussie Bubs, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 27, 2022, 10:43 AM