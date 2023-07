New Suit - APA

Davis Graham & Stubbs sued officials of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management on Friday in North Dakota District Court on behalf of Slawson Exploration Company. The complaint challenges a June 2023 decision finding that the plaintiff owes royalty payments on natural gas emitted from a specific site between Sept. 2014 and Dec. 2016. The case is 1:23-cv-00141, Slawson Exploration Company, Inc. v. Germann et al.

Government

July 29, 2023, 1:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Slawson Exploration Company, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Davis Graham & Stubbs

defendants

United States Department of the Interior

Loren Wickstrom

Sonya Germann

United States Bureau of Land Management

nature of claim: 899/challenging a federal agency decision