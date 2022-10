Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Stoel Rives on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against CBRE Group, a commercial real estate and investment services firm, to Oregon District Court. The complaint was filed by Powelson Law Office on behalf of Lena Slawinska, who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after becoming ill and taking time off as a result of her gastroenteritis diagnosis. The case is 3:22-cv-01626, Slawinska v. CBRE, Inc.

Real Estate

October 25, 2022, 4:56 AM