Slave Descendants Vow to Fight On After Ga. County Approves ...

Descendants of enslaved people living on a Georgia island vowed to keep fighting Tuesday after county commissioners voted to double the maximum size of homes allowed in their tiny enclave, which residents fear will accelerate the decline of one of the South's few surviving Gullah-Geechee communities. Black residents of the Hogg Hummock community on Sapelo Island and their supporters packed a meeting of McIntosh County's elected commissioners to oppose zoning changes that residents say favor wealthy buyers.

Georgia

September 13, 2023, 1:57 PM

