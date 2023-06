Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Crabbe, Brown & James LLP on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allstate Indemnity Co. to Ohio Southern District Court. The complaint, for personal property damage claims allegedly caused by water and fire, was filed by David A. Goldstein on behalf of David Slaughter. The case is 2:23-cv-01883, Slaughter v. Allstate Indemnity Company.

Insurance

June 08, 2023, 2:53 PM

Plaintiffs

David Slaughter

defendants

Allstate Indemnity Company

defendant counsels

Crabbe Brown

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute