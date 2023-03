News From Law.com International

Slaughter and May is piloting an AI transcription tool which was one of the first companies to take part in the firm's legal tech incubator. The elite U.K. firm is trying out JUST: Access, which was founded in 2016 and is uses a legal 'large language model' to provide transcription, caption and summarisation solutions for the legal, education and business sectors.

