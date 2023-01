News From Law.com International

Slaughter and May is advising Swire Properties on an $800 million acquisition of a 50% stake in a mainland China development it jointly launched with Beijing investment holding company Sino-Ocean Group Holding Ltd. in 2015. Paul Hastings acted for Sino-Ocean, which has agreed to sell its interest in Sino-Ocean Taikoo Li Chengdu.

Asia Pacific

January 03, 2023, 6:01 PM