New Suit

Travelers Personal Insurance was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in Maryland District Court. The lawsuit, alleging improper investigation of weather damage claims, was brought by Chevy Chase Law on behalf of Scott Slater. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-03156, Slater v. Travelers Personal Insurance Company.

Insurance

December 06, 2022, 6:13 PM