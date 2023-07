Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Seyfarth Shaw on Thursday removed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against First Republic Bank to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Douglas A. Prutton on behalf of a former office manager. The case is 3:23-cv-03747, Slater v. First Deposit Insurance Corp., as Receiver for First Republic Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

July 27, 2023, 6:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Diane Slater

defendants

First Deposit Insurance Corporation as Receiver for First Republic Bank

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 430/claiming a breach of banking or lending regulations