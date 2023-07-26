Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Seyfarth Shaw on Wednesday removed a wage-and-hour arbitration against First Republic Bank to California Northern District Court. The JAMS arbitration was initiated in 2021 by the Law Office of Douglas A. Prutton on behalf of a former office manager. First Republic Bank, which collapsed on May 1 and is represented by the FDIC as receiver, simultaneously moved for a mandatory 90-day stay of the matter. The case is 4:23-cv-03703, Slater v. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., as Receiver for First Republic Bank.

July 26, 2023, 6:13 PM

Diane Slater

Fdic as Receiver for First Republic Bank

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 430/claiming a breach of banking or lending regulations