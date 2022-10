New Suit - Commercial Property

Allstate was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in Washington Western District Court. The court action was brought by Stein Sudweeks & Stein on behalf of Slater Park Condominiums, which seeks coverage for repairing hidden damage. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01502, Slater Park Condominiums v. Allstate Insurance Company et al.