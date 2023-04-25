New Suit - Product Liability

Medical technology company Hologic was hit with a product liability lawsuit on Tuesday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit is part of a wave of cases filed by Bailey & Glasser, Jinks Crow & Dickson and Cowper Law on behalf of women implanted with the company's BioZorb radiographic marker; according to the suits, the device did not dissolve and reabsorb following the plaintiffs' lumpectomy and mastectomy surgeries, leading to pain, infection and other complications. The case is 1:23-cv-10888, Slater et al. v. Hologic Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 25, 2023, 7:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Gina Bradford

Heather Smith

Michele Stafford

Michelle Slater

Susan Parrinello

Plaintiffs

Bailey Glasser

defendants

Hologic, Inc.

nature of claim: 367/over product liability claims