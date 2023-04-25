Medical technology company Hologic was hit with a product liability lawsuit on Tuesday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit is part of a wave of cases filed by Bailey & Glasser, Jinks Crow & Dickson and Cowper Law on behalf of women implanted with the company's BioZorb radiographic marker; according to the suits, the device did not dissolve and reabsorb following the plaintiffs' lumpectomy and mastectomy surgeries, leading to pain, infection and other complications. The case is 1:23-cv-10888, Slater et al. v. Hologic Inc.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
April 25, 2023, 7:07 PM