New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Dick's Sporting Goods was hit with a digital privacy class action Tuesday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Oceanside Law Center, accuses the defendant of using session replay software to track user activity on the company's website. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-04861, Slaten v. Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 20, 2023, 8:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Tredomnique C. Slaten

Plaintiffs

Oceanside Law Center

defendants

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims