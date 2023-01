New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Christian Dior was hit with a consumer class action Friday in California Northern District Court over the labeling of its 24-hour sunscreen foundation. The lawsuit, filed by Gutride Safier, contends that the defendant's foundation does not last 24 hours like advertised. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00409, Slaten v. Christian Dior, Inc.