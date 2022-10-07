Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fisher & Phillips on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against HAG Automotive Investments LP, LOP Automotive Co. and Pleasanton Automotive Co. to California Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by de la Pena & Holiday on behalf of Bob Slap, who contends that he was subjected to a hostile work environment and forced to quit after being demoted twice as a result of alleged false abuse allegations. The case is 3:22-cv-05826, Slap v. Pleasanton Automotive Company et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 07, 2022, 6:34 AM