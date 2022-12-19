Slap in the Face? Court Dismisses Challenge of Trans-Inclusi...

News From Law.com

The Second Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed a case challenging Connecticut's transgender-inclusive student athletics policies—a victory for trans youth. However, the plaintiffs' attorney said the court got it wrong. Four cisgender female student athletes filed the original lawsuit against a slew of defendants: the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference, two transgender student athletes who have since graduated from Connecticut High Schools, and multiple school boards.

