Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson and Ferber Law on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Humano LLC, a logistics and supply chain company, to New Jersey District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Heidi Weintraub on behalf of a former employee. The case is 1:23-cv-03536, Slade v. Humano, LLC et al.

Transportation & Logistics

June 30, 2023, 12:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Lavon Slade

defendants

Humano, LLC

John Does 1-30, Jointly, Severally And In The Alternative

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination