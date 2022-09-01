Who Got The Work

Tod S. Chasin of Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti has entered an appearance for boho clothing label America & Beyond LLC in a pending website accessibility class action. The action, filed July 18 in New York Southern District Court by Shaked Law Group, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla, is 1:22-cv-06111, Slade v. America & Beyond, LLC.

Internet & Social Media

September 01, 2022, 7:29 AM