Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Stoll Keenon Ogden on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Anthem Life Insurance Co. and Rhonda R. Carey to Indiana Southern District Court. The suit was filed by pro se plaintiffs who contend that Carey, who worked as a caregiver for the plaintiffs' mother, Deanna R. Slack, fraudulently gained access to Deanna's computer and changed the beneficiary designation to her life insurance policies. The case is 4:23-cv-00113, Slack et al v. Anthem Life Insurance Company et al.

Health Care

July 12, 2023, 4:12 AM

Plaintiffs

Joseph Slack

Sara Slack

defendants

Anthem Life Insurance Company

Rhonda R Carey

defendant counsels

Stoll Keenon Ogden

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations