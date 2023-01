New Suit

Skywriter Communications filed a lawsuit against the National Archives on Friday in District of Columbia District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The suit, brought by Holland & Knight, seeks records pertaining to U.S. Ambassador Adolph 'Spike' Dubs, whose 1979 kidnapping and murder in Afghanistan remain unexplained. The case is 1:23-cv-00171, Skywriter Communications Inc. v. National Archives and Records Administration.

Government

January 20, 2023, 8:03 PM