Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Fleeson Gooing Coulson & Kitch on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Freightliner Truck Center and other defendants to Kansas District Court. The suit, over an allegedly negligent truck repair, was filed by Mitch Rice Injury Law on behalf of Skyline Trucking. The case is 5:22-cv-04052, Skyline Trucking Inc. v. Freightliner Truck Center Cos. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

September 28, 2022, 7:00 PM