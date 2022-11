New Suit - Contract

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of Skybitz Petroleum Logistics and Skybitz Tank Monitoring Corp. The suit pursues claims against Fleetwing Corp. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-06294, Skybitz Tank Monitoring Corporation et al v. Fleetwing Corporation.

AI & Automation

November 10, 2022, 6:10 PM