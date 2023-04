Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Balch & Bingham on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Elite Technician Management Group to Alabama Middle District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for installation services, was filed by the Law Office of Jerry M. Blevins on behalf of Sky King Satellite. The case is 2:23-cv-00175, Sky King Satellite Inc. v. Elite Technician Management Group LLC.

Alabama

March 31, 2023, 8:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Sky King Satellite, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Jerry M. Blevins

defendants

Elite Technician Management Group, LLC

defendant counsels

Balch & Bingham

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract