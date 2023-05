New Suit

Sky Jet M.G. filed a negligence lawsuit against VSE Aviation Services on Tuesday in Kansas District Court. The suit, brought by Williams Barber & Morel and Lewis Rice, alleges that the plaintiff's aircraft was damaged due to the defendant's negligent testing and overhaul of a fuel control unit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02210, Sky Jet M.G. Inc. v. VSE Aviation Services LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

May 09, 2023, 7:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Sky Jet M.G. Inc.

Plaintiffs

Lewis Rice

defendants

Vse Aviation Services, LLC

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct