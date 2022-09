New Suit - Contract

Kutak Rock filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Monday in California Central District Court on behalf of Sky Financial and Intelligence. The suit brings claims against Cliq Inc., a sales organization for payment processors and sponsor banks, over allegedly unpaid marketing commissions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-01670, Sky Financial and Intelligence LLC v. Cliq Inc.

September 12, 2022, 5:15 PM