Removed To Federal Court

Walgreens Boots Alliance, a holding company known for its retail chains Walgreens and Duane Reade, on Wednesday removed an employment class action to California Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by James Hawkins APLC on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as non-exempt employees who contend that they were not provided with proper meal or rest breaks and were not paid for overtime hours worked. Walgreens is represented by Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner. The case is 2:23-cv-01193, Skutley v. Walgreen Co.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 22, 2023, 5:10 AM

Plaintiffs

Brandy L. Skutley

Plaintiffs

Farnaes & Lucio, Apc

defendants

Walgreen Co.

defendant counsels

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches