Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Nursing & Rehabilitation at Raymore LLC, doing business as Redwood of Raymore, and Raymore MO Consulting LLC to Missouri Western District Court. The suit was brought by attorney Donald F. McDonald Jr. on behalf of a licensed practical nurse who claims that she was wrongfully terminated after she took FMLA leave to care for her husband. The case is 4:23-cv-00396, Skoropat v. Nursing & Rehabilitation at Raymore LLC dba Redwood of Raymore et al.
Health Care
June 10, 2023, 11:48 AM