Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Nursing & Rehabilitation at Raymore LLC, doing business as Redwood of Raymore, and Raymore MO Consulting LLC to Missouri Western District Court. The suit was brought by attorney Donald F. McDonald Jr. on behalf of a licensed practical nurse who claims that she was wrongfully terminated after she took FMLA leave to care for her husband. The case is 4:23-cv-00396, Skoropat v. Nursing & Rehabilitation at Raymore LLC dba Redwood of Raymore et al.

Health Care

June 10, 2023, 11:48 AM

Plaintiffs

Kimberly A Skoropat

defendants

Nursing & Rehabilitation at Raymore LLC dba Redwood of Raymore

Raymore Mo Consulting LLC dba Redwood of Raymore

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination