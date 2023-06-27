New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Ford Motor Co. was hit with a consumer class action Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court arising from an allegedly defective transmission. The suit contends certain Ford vehicles manufactured from 2017 to 2023, including Ford Mustangs, F-150s, and Lincoln Navigators, contain defective 10R80 transmissions. The suit was filed by Wallace Miller; Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman; the Carlson Law Firm; and Brent Coon & Associates. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04130, Skole et al v. Ford Motor Company.

Automotive

June 27, 2023, 7:40 PM

Plaintiffs

Chris Meredith

David Diersen

Marc Chambers

Matthew Skole

Peter Adduci

Terry Abbate

Wallace Miller

defendants

Ford Motor Company

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product