Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Figari & Davenport removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Thursday against UnitedHealthcare of Texas to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Matthew D. Rinaldi on behalf of Montrose ER and other plaintiffs seeking payment for services rendered. The case is 1:23-cv-00082, SKMK Emergency Room LLC et al v. UnitedHealthcare of Texas, Inc.

Health Care

April 20, 2023, 7:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Montrose ER LLC

Skmk Emergency Room LLC

Sun City Emergency Room LLC

Plaintiffs

Matthew Daniel Rinaldi

defendants

UnitedHealthcare of Texas, Inc.

defendant counsels

Figari Davenport

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute