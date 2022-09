New Suit - Class Action

Stryker, a medical technology company developing implants and surgical equipment, was slapped with a product liability class action on Friday in Arizona District Court. The complaint was brought by Napier Baillie Wilson Bacon & Tallone on behalf of individuals who were allegedly injured by the defendant's Scandinavian Total Ankle Replacement device. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01522, Skinner v. Stryker Corp.

Health Care

September 09, 2022, 8:34 PM