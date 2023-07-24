Who Got The Work

Bowman and Brooke partner Travis M. Wheeler has entered an appearance for Small Bone Innovations Inc. in a pending product liability lawsuit over the company's Scandinavian Total Ankle Replacement device. The action was filed June 7 in Arizona District Court by Napier, Baillie, Wilson, Bacon & Tallone on behalf of Richard Skinner. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael T. Liburdi, is 2:23-cv-01051, Skinner v. Small Bone Innovations Incorporated et al.

Health Care

July 24, 2023, 4:13 AM

