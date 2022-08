News From Law.com

Welcome to Skilled in the Art. I'm Law.com IP reporter Scott Graham. Here's what's cracking this week.• PTO Director Kathi Vidal issues a first-of-its-kind ruling for the PTAB, signaling more emphasis on the merits, less on discretion.• A new judge and a new complaint get Swarm Technologies a new result in its patent case against Amazon. • Irell & Manella welcomes two former Federal Circuit clerks to its DC office.

Technology

August 26, 2022, 11:19 AM